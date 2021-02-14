Hit-and-run kills motorcyclist on St. John the Baptist highway

RESERVE, La. — Early Sunday morning, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash involving a motorcyclist on US 61 northbound near the intersection of East 22nd Street in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Identification of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The preliminary investigation revealed the deceased was traveling northbound on US 61 near East 22nd Street on a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle. At the same time, a 2016 Nissan Altima was also traveling northbound on US 61 in the right lane at a high rate of speed.

For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan Altima struck the rear of the motorcycle causing the motorcyclist to be ejected. The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The unknown driver of the Nissan abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Although speed is a suspected factor in the crash on part of the driver of the Altima, toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.

Troopers are actively following leads pertaining to the driver of the Altima and we do urge anyone with any additional information to please contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775. The investigation into this crash is active and on-going.

No additional information is available at this time.