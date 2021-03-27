Hit-and-run investigation leads to arrest of Metairie man

METAIRIE, La. — The Louisiana State Police arrested 59-year-old Edward Williams of Metairie following the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run on March 18.

Williams struck a pedestrian at US 61 northbound at Elm Street in Jefferson Parish before fleeing the scene.

The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Rogers Williams, also of Metairie.

Edward Williams, who is of no relation to the victim, was booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of LARS 14:100 Hit and Run (Felony) and LARS 32:865 No Insurance.