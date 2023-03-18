JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead and the person responsible is on the loose after a hit and run in Jefferson Parish Friday (March 17th).
Reports show that 43-year-old Jason Galaforo was walking on U.S. 90 near the Central Avenue intersection when he was hit by an unknown vehicle around 10:00 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Galaforo was taken to a hospital nearby where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police – Troop B at 504-471-2775.
