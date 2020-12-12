Hippies women’s football team remembers murdered teammate

NEW ORLEANS — Friday night in Gentilly, friends, family, and teammates of 26-year-old Brittney Stevenson gathered with blue balloons outside the Milne Rec Center on Franklin Avenue. After singing Amazing Grace, the group released the balloons into the air. It was the final part of a memorial service for Stevenson who was murdered three nights earlier.

“Brittney was not only a great player, a great person, a great mother, she was always fun to be around,” Hippies coach Curtis Green told WGNO News.

Late Tuesday night, December 8, Stevenson’s body was found in the driver’s seat of her car in the 6000 block of Music Street. More than 20 shots may have been fired into the car.

The Hippies is a women’s professional football team. In the 2018-2019 season, Green says that Stevenson lead the team in sacks.

But on this night, a collection of friends, family, and teammates gathered to help one another heal their broken hearts. So far, there’s no word from police of any suspects or arrests in the case.

Photo of Brittney Stevenson provided by New Orleans Hippies