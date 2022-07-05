TANGIPOHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) –The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office arrested a man they said is responsible for the sexual battery of a student.

According to a post on their Facebook page, on June 30, an alert went out to the sheriff’s office Juvenile Division, of a student being touched inappropriately Ponchatoula High School.

Investigations revealed the custodian, 40-year-old Levan Harris of Hammond, allegedly asked a female student who was attending summer, to help him move furniture in a vacant classroom.

She agreed and when they were finished, deputies said Harris offered the student money and when she declined, Harris reportedly “put his hand under the students shirt and began rubbing the money and his hand on her breast.”

Deputies said they found Harris arrested and booked him in to Tangipahoa Parish Jail for one count of Sexual Battery.

Levan Harris has not officially been found guilty of charges and remains innocent until then.