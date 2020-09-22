Heroin, cocaine, crack, MDMA, marijuana, firearms, and cash seized during traffic stop

SLIDELL – A routine traffic stop Saturday night near Slidell uncovered a large amount of drugs and cash and a firearm.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a black Kia Soul in the area U.S. Highway 190 East and Sunset Drive near Slidell. The vehicle ultimately stopped in the 100 block of Shamrock Drive.

Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, deputies detected a heavy odor of narcotics emanating from the vehicle’s interior and a search was conducted.

During the search deputies located approximately 52.4 grams of suspected heroin (packaged for sale), 7.1 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 10.0 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 18 suspected Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) pills, 105 grams of suspected marijuana, $1017 in cash and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.

The occupants admitted to deputies they had discarded several items from the vehicle as they were being pulled over, and during a search of the area, deputies located a pistol with an extended magazine in a ditch next to the vehicle.

The driver, Darrell Coleman (DOB 9/24/88), was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on three misdemeanor charges, and seven felony charges, including Possession with Intent to Distribute.

The passenger, Eldridge Brown (DOB 9/2/85), was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two misdemeanor charges, and seven felony charges, including Possession with Intent to Distribute.

“Thanks to the proactive work of our deputies these two criminals as well as their illegal drugs and a firearm were taken off the streets of St. Tammany,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.