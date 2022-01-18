Hemp Heist: West Monroe Police arrest 3 after marijuana theft turns violent

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, three West Monroe residents were arrested on various charges after a botched drug deal turned into a violent altercation.

Per the police report, shortly after 4 p.m. an officer with the West Monroe Police Department witnessed an SUV violently strike a truck multiple times in the traffic circle at Arkansas Road and Warren Drive.

The truck eventually fled the scene, and the officer followed the SUV to a home on the 100 block of Lisa Lane, where officers made contact with the driver, 34-year-old Julian Langston, and the homeowner, 36-year-old Amber McPherson.

Officers also located the truck and made contact with the driver, 18-year-old Joseph Salas, and his two juvenile passengers.

During the investigation of both drivers, officers were advised that the altercation happened after Salas stole marijuana from Langston as revenge for him stealing their cell phone months earlier.

Salas stated that they arrived at Langston’s house and received 14 grams of marijuana and sped away before paying. Langston then immediately jumped in his SUV and chased them down and began ramming into the rear of their vehicle.

While officers were questioning Langston and McPherson about the incident, they smelled marijuana coming from the home and eventually discovered 6 grams plus various paraphernalia and a firearm that McPherson had hidden.

Langston, McPherson and Salas were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Julian Langston –

4 counts – Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

3 counts – Aggravated Battery

Attempt and Conspiracy

Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS-I

Amber McPherson –

Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of CDS-I

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of Certain Felonies

Joseph Salas –

Attempt and Conspiracy

Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS-I

Criminal Conspiracy

Simple Robbery