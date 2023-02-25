BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart.

The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles in the Benton area on Wednesday.

One of the suspects was described by detectives as being a Black male with a medium build, between 5’ 10” and 6’ 0”.

The other suspect is unidentifiable.

A white 2020 Hyundai Sonata with Texas tags SKD-4725 was allegedly used to commit the crimes.

Deputies ask for anyone with information that can identify the suspects to call the Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418, the BPSO at (318) 965-2203, or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.