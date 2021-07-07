Help catch a prolific thief in St. Amant, Constable believes suspect is local

Ascension Parish Constable: "Together - we can catch this boy."

ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Constable needs the public’s help tracking down what he calls, “a male that has been running wild in the St. Amant community for over a month now getting into vehicles.”

The unidentified man has gotten into a few homes too, according to the constable.

The Ascension Parish Constable is providing details about what law enforcement has seen the suspect do in the area.

The suspect tends to follow this plan, according to the constable:

Rides a bike

Wears a hood

Comes down Hwy 22 to Stringer Bridge and he hits every side road off these main roads of St. Amant.

Parks bike at the edge of side roads, then he walks down all these side roads and looks for any vehicle that may be unlocked

The Ascension Parish Constable stated that “with him being on a bike, he has to be local.”

The latest example of this activity took place on Independence Day.

Authorities are asking “if you live on Hwy 22 and Stringer Bridge Rd. and you have cameras, you need to be checking July 4 night and seeing if you have a good view of this boy.”

Specifically, if you live on these roads then please take a look at footage from that night:

Benton Frederic Rd.

Doc Ln.

Travis Rd.

Picou Rd

Garrett Rd.

Constable James E. LeBlanc is asking anyone who sees a man on a bike wearing a hood at night to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300.

Lastly, Constable LeBlanc asks that you “please, please, please lock your vehicles.”