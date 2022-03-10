SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Police began investigating a death at John Slidell Park on Thursday, March 10.

According to a Facebook post from the Slidell Police Department around 1 p.m., a “heavy police presence” was on-scene at the park, located in the 100 block of Robert Boulevard.

Immediate details of the death, including the deceased person’s age, were not immediately available. However, Slidell PD says no foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

John Slidell Park will be closed for the next several hours as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story with more information to be released as it becomes available. Check back for updates.