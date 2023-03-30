ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — All schools in St. John the Baptist Parish were placed on lockdown Thursday as detectives say they investigated a complaint.

Around 12:30 p.m., the St. John Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a large police presence was staged outside each school in the parish and that the campuses had been put on lockdown.

Other details regarding the incident were unclear, however, we’re told that detectives were investigating a complaint and that there was no threat at the schools.

About 15 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said the lockdown had been lifted, however, police would remain at the schools as the investigation continues.

