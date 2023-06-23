Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A court hearing will be held on Friday, June 23 to set a new trial date for the four teenagers accused of carjacking and fatally dismembering 73-year-old Linda Frickey.

The family of Linda Frickey has been waiting for more than a year to get justice for Linda, but on Friday, they may be one step closer to getting that justice.

The trial date was originally scheduled for April this year, then the trial got moved to March of 2024. This was done so defense attorneys and prosecutors could have more time to review DNA and fingerprint evidence.

Earlier this month, the Louisiana State Supreme Court ruled the trial must be scheduled for sometime in 2023.

The four teens accused of the killing and carjacking are John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile and Marquel Curtis.

All four teens are being charged with second-degree murder and will be tried as adults.

The hearing will be held at 12:00 p.m. Check back here later for the decision.

