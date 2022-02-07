Edmond Ramee Sr. is heading to court Monday, February 7, 2022, for his first court hearing for the murder Brian Murray and kidnapping of Edmond Ramee, Jr. which is his one-year-old son.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The man accused of killing a New Orleans musician and kidnapping a one-year-old boy, will have his court hearing later Monday, February 7, 2022. After evading the police for more than a year, Edmond Ramee, Sr. is facing the consequences.

There’s a lot of background to this case. So much so, that Judge Juana L. Lombard decided to give the attorneys more time, moving the hearing from Friday to Monday, which will begin around 10:00 A.M. online.

Here’s what happened that got Edmond Ramee Sr. arrested this time…

Police say last Monday evening, Ramee Sr. shot and killed Brian Murray, who is supposedly the child’s grandfather. Murray was babysitting the infant boy when Ramee Sr. forced his way into the home. After allegedly killing Murray, Ramee took his son and fled the scene. Several hours later, Ramee turned himself in and gave up the boy. Luckily, the infant was not harmed.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office says it has been working on a domestic violence case against Edmond Ramee Sr. for more than a year. They say they’ve had trouble gathering evidence because the victim, in that case, was not cooperating.

Ramee is currently being held without bond.

The hearing will be virtual in front of the Magistrate. We will have a live update at 11:00 A.M. on WGNO News.