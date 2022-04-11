NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released images of a vehicle that detectives report was involved in a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Treme Street last month.

According to the report, in the incident happened at 6:57 p.m. on March 24.

The pictured vehicle is believed to be a dark blue or black Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured vehicle or its occupant(s) is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.