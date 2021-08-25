Have you seen this SUV? NOPD suspects it in a failed carjacking attempt

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is on the hunt for a black SUV they believe was used in an unarmed carjacking attempt on the afternoon of Aug. 21

At approximately 3 p.m. last Saturday, three unknown subjects in the vehicle pictured below pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and attempted to steal it while the victim was still inside.





Black SUV suspected of being used in failed carjacking attempt

The victim resisted and was able to fend off the suspects, but not before losing their purse in the process.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured SUV and/or the unknown subjects is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.