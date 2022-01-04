Have you seen this SUV? NOPD says it was used in Gert Town homicide on NYE

NOPD is searching for this white Lexus SUV involved in a fatal shooting in Gert Town on Dec. 31, 2021 (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department released images of a vehicle that they have determined was involved in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of 21-year-old Corey Brown in Gert Town on New Year’s Eve.

The NOPD provided three images of a white Lexus SUV that was potentially used by the suspects in the homicide that occurred in the 7900 block of Oleander Street just after 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

Detectives are seeking the vehicle and its occupant(s) at the time of this incident.

The vehicle’s license plate is unknown at this time as it is not clearly visible in the images provided below.





NOPD is searching for this white Lexus SUV involved in a fatal shooting in Gert Town on Dec. 31, 2021 (Photos: NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.