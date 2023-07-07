All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a theft in the Seventh Ward Wednesday, July 5.

NOPD officers received a report of a black Jeep Wrangler stolen in the 900 block of Touro Street around 1 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect used another vehicle to commit the theft.

The suspect was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black t-shirt with orange shorts and flip-flops. The license plate of the stolen Jeep is #549CND.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect, the whereabouts of the Jeep or other information about this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

