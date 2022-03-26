NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released an image of a man they have identified as a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the 2300 block of North Rampart Street. earlier this month.

According to the report, the incident took place on March 13 when the suspect demanded a victim’s belongings at gunpoint.

The suspect took the victim’s property and fled on foot.

The NOPD described the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old black man wearing a dark-colored jacked and armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-7867.