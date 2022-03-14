Jamar Johnson (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is actively searching for a man they feel is a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation that occurred in New Orleans East on Mardi Gras Day.

According to the latest NOPD report, 40-year-old Jamar Johnson may possess information vital to the investigation that began at the intersection of South I-10 Service Road and Mayo Boulevard on Tuesday, March 1.

Johnson is not wanted on criminal charged at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.