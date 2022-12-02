NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection with a shooting that took place in the Gentilly area earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Nov. 29th) around 10 p.m. the suspect vehicle pictured reportedly pulled alongside another vehicle in the 4400 block of Pauger Street. We’re told the suspect opened fire, striking the person in the car. The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance.

Surveillance obtained by the NOPD shows the vehicle, described as a red SUV with a black hood.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or this incident is asked to contact a Third District detective at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.