NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a burglary incident outside of the Walmart in New Orleans East.

According to reports, the incident happened in the early morning on Tuesday (April 25th). Through investigation, the NOPD was able to gain surveillance pictures of the vehicle, pictured below.

The vehicle described as a dark gray sedan, is also believed to be involved in other burglary incidents in the area.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents, the pictured vehicle or its occupant(s) at the time is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

