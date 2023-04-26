All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects.

The incident happened on Tuesday (April 25th) in the 13000 block of Chef Menteur Highway when three men were involved in a car theft. Since the incident, one of the suspects has been arrested.

The two wanted suspects were reportedly seen later that day in the 5600 block of Stillwater Drive getting out of the vehicle that was stolen earlier with guns. The vehicle and firearms have been recovered, but both suspects remain at large.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

