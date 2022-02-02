NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Samuel “Duke” Harris in the investigation of a homicide that occured on Jan. 15 at the intersection of Benefit Street and Saint Roch Avenue.

Detectives have identified the 41-year-old Harris (pictured) as the perpetrator in this incident.

Samuel “Duke” Harris (Photo: NOPD)

The fatal shooting incident claimed the life of 51-year-old Eric Whitaker, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians after sustaining a gunshot wound to his body.

Harris is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.