NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The search has begun for a man after he reportedly robbed two people outside of a Bywater business last week, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, detectives say the victims were standing outside of a business at the corner of Saint Claude Avenue and Clouet Street when the man approached them demanding money. With a paper bag over his hand, implying he had a gun, the two complied and the man ran off.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 30 and 40 years old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt. The public has been asked to help identify and locate him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

