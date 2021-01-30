Harvey woman succumbs to injuries after being struck by vehicle

METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash originally occurred on Jan. 27.

At around 6:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Lapalco Blvd. and Manhattan Blvd. in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman from Harvey, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries yesterday.

JPSO investigators do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash, however the driver did submit to toxicology testing.

The driver stated that she was traveling westbound in the middle lane in the 1500 block of Lapalco when she heard and felt an impact. She stopped her vehicle, and found that she struck the pedestrian.

She stated she did not see the pedestrian prior to impact. The driver, a 33-year-old Terrytown woman, was cited for driving under suspension.