Harahan robbery suspect captured in Florida, JPSO reports

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man is behind bars after police connected him to a string of robberies in Jefferson Parish.

On Friday, JPSO announced deputies were searching for 26-year-old Joseph Servat.

Police reported Servat was involved with a string of armed robberies that occurred earlier in the week on Wednesday, December 8. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was armed in each of the incidents.

According to a press release sent out Friday evening, Servat’s vehicle was already recovered in the search, but he was nowhere to be found.

However, search, a combined effort between the JPSO and Kenner Police Department ended when Servat was captured roughly 200 miles east of Harahan in the western Florida panhandle.

According to jail records, Servat was booked into the Escambia County, Florida, jail in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 11. He was booked out-of-state fugitive charges with holds both in Jefferson Parish and Kenner.

Servat’s court date is unknown.

The JSPO thanked the public for their help in locating Servat.