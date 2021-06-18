Harahan man arrested after trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old

HARAHAN, La. — On March 17, Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit and the FBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation into an individual who was corresponding with undercover agents on social media.

During the investigation, an undercover agent was contacted online by 45-year-old Robert Oster, of Jefferson Parish.

Oster attempted to arrange a sexual encounter with whom he believed to be a 10-year-old girl. As the investigation continued, Oster sent multiple illegal images of children and sexually explicit messages. An arrest warrant was obtained and Oster was booked in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on June 16.

Oster will be charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and distribution of child pornography under the age of 13.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.