HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — The Hammond Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that caused damage to an innocent bystander’s car.

Police responded to a shooting at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4 at the intersection of West Church Street and Pecan Street. Officers found a vehicle that was damaged from bullet holes that were fired during the shooting. Police say the vehicle belonged to an innocent bystander.

According to the police, a newer model of a red Sedan shot at two people in an older model of a green Sedan. Detectives were able to find the suspects and their vehicles from a surveillance video.

If anyone has information on this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-(800)-554-5245 or make a tip online.









Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.