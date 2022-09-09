HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — The Hammond Police Department reports making 8 arrests after officers arrived at an active gunfight this morning.

According to police, it happened about 2:15 in the morning. HPD responded to a call of shots fired in the area around North Oak and Robert streets.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene almost immediately and saw two groups of people, firing guns at each other. Officers were able to stop one of the cars as it tried to speed away. State troopers located and stopped the other car.

Both cars contained 4 people. All 8 were arrested, two of them were juveniles.

Police say they also confiscated 6 guns and methamphetamine.