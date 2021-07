HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Hammond Police Department is searching for 23-year-old Destinee Wilson.

There is an outstanding warrant for Felony Theft against the Ponchatoula native.

If you know where Wilson is located, please call Detective Ronney Domiano (985-277-5739 or Domiano_RJ@hammond.org), by contacting the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook page, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.