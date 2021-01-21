Hammond PD asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — The suspect in the pictures below allegedly committed a burglary in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 17.



Images courtesy of Hammond Police Department – Louisiana

According to the Hammond Police Department, the burglary took place “at approximately 1:20 am at 906 East Illinois Ave.”

Law enforcement provided this description of the suspect:

Black male

Around 5’10”

If you have any information about who the person is in the photos, please call Detective Corey Morse (985-277-5758 or Morse_CM@hammond.org), with the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, by contacting the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.