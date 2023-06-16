Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of attempted murder.
Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Delzavia Christopher Henry is wanted after a June 11 incident on Brumfield Lane in Hammond. Further details on the incident weren’t released.
Henry is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information on Henry’s location is asked to contact Detective Brent Ridder at (985)-902-2036 or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
