NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Hammond was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in connection to a domestic violence incident that happened aboard a cruise ship.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the incident happened aboard the Carnival cruise ship, Valore. The ship left from the Port of Orleans and traveled to Costa Maya, Mexico.

It was alleged that while aboard the ship, Vincent Turner, 39, got into an argument with his partner. He had allegedly pushed her, struck her with his hand and kicked her.

Turner pled guilty on May 2 to a three-count indictment charging him with violations of assault and interstate domestic violence.

He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison. Upon his release, Turner will be placed under supervision for 36 months.

Turner was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment fee.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories