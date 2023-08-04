COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after hit-and-run crash that killed a juvenile.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 in Madisonville in March 2022. Reports show that Tristan Sullivan, 31, lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and hit a vehicle head on.

One of the occupants of the other vehicle, juvenile Anthony “Tony” Lewis, was air-lifted to a hospital where he later died. The other occupants sustained less serious injuries and were taken to the hospital as well.

Sullivan reportedly fled the scene on foot by the time officers arrived. Through further investigation detectives learned that Sullivan had consumed alcoholic beverages at a bar 25 minutes before the crash.

On Wednesday, August 2, Sullivan pled guilty to vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, and three counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

