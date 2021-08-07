Hammond man killed in Friday afternoon shooting

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon on Baker Lane in Hammond.

According to deputies, a caller reported they heard gunshots and saw a man lying on the road unresponsive.

When police arrived on the scene a little after 3:30 p.m, they discovered the man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 44 -year-old Telra Johnson.

Johnson was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries from the altercation.

Investigators have several suspects that have been identified, however, detectives are still looking for additional information related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPSO at (985) 345-6150 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245. You may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.