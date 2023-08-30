AMITE, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond man was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder by a jury on Thursday, Aug. 17.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said 26-year-old Aridies Cain was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder by a unanimous, 12-person jury.

He said officers responded to a call of a medical emergency involving a man collapsed and covered in blood in front of a home at 207 Bourgeois St. in Amite.

Medical officials said the man, who they identified as Adrian Cyprian, told them two of his friends had been fatally shot inside the home. They said he was shot seven times.

Officers with the Amite Police Department arrived at the scene and located the two men who were fatally shot, as well as 11 shell casings.

At the same time, a man was found swimming in a nearby pond and walking into a residential area on the other side of it.

Perrilloux said residents spotted the man and identified him as Cain. He said Cain said someone was trying to kill him, and he was afraid for his life.

Cain was then reportedly arrested on outstanding warrants.

During an investigation conducted by APD, Cyprian identified Cain as the shooter and said he opened fire on them as they were getting ready to play video games.

APD officers then arrested Cain for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Perrilloux said Cain alleged that he had to kill them before they could kill him.

He said the jury listened to a testimony stating one of the deceased men had a gun. Cyprian said a gun was found in the hall of the home after a struggle with one of the men.

Perrilloux said a crime lab confirmed that no shells from the gun recovered were found at the scene, and there were no bullets in the chamber.

Cain entered a plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Cain’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

