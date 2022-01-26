SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department has reported the arrest of 28-year-old Matthew X. Wilcox after police say he committed a drive-by shooting in the area of Carey and Cousin streets at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to an SPD report, the Hammon man is facing serious charges after escalating from a minor altercation at a bar, to committing a drive-by shooting before fleeing the scene in a white Dodge pickup truck.

Matthew X. Wilcox (Photo: Slidell Police Department)

An alert Slidell Police officer spotted the vehicle on Old Spanish Trail and conducted a traffic stop. Mr. Wilcox, the lone passenger, surrendered without incident. Officers located a firearm inside of Wilcox’s vehicle, as well as spent shell casings.

No one was injured.

Wilcox was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. At the time of this release, warrants are pending for several additional counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Wilcox is currently being held at the Slidell City Jail and will later be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

“We are lucky no one was injured or killed during this incident.,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “This man’s blatant disregard for human life has landed him with some serious charges that carry a lot of jail time, which is where he belongs.

“As always, our officers did a great job with their quick response and catching the person responsible,” he continued. “This is another example of why criminals need to think twice about coming to our city to commit crimes.”