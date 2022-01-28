BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Kent Desormeaux, a three-time Kentucky Derby winner and Hall of Fame Jockey, was arrested in Breaux Bridge on a domestic abuse charge, according to the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

Desormeaux, 51, of Maurice, was arrested for domestic abuse battery/strangulation and transported to the St. Martin Parish Jail.

According to Desormeaux’s Twitter, he’s the world record holder of 599 wins in one year, a Hall of Fame Jockey, a three-time winner of the Kentucky Derby, and won two of three legs of the Triple Crown twice.

Breaux Bridge Police announced Desormeaux’s arrest on Friday, Jan. 28.