TAFT, La. (WGNO) — A man has been arrested in St. Charles Parish after a carjacking incident.

According to reports, on Saturday (Jan, 21) around 7:30 p.m. a male suspect approached two women in a vehicle and pressed a gun to the driver’s head. At some point the female driver able exited the vehicle and the suspect drove to a convenience store in Hahnville with the other victim in the rear of the vehicle.

The suspect fled from the vehicle at the convenience store and the second victim was able to drive to safety. There were no injuries reported during this incident.

Through investigation via surveillance from the area, detectives identified and later detained 43-year-old Blaine Joseph Pierce of Hahnville.

Pierce has been charged with Armed Robbery and is being held at Nelson Coleman Correctional Center awaiting a 72-hour bond hearing.

There are no further details sat this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that may be related to this event is asked to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or at (985) 783-1135.

