Gunshots in Metairie end with one fatality

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Metairie, La., on Sunday night.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. after shots rang out in the 3600 block of Lausat St.

Upon arrival, JPSO found a man fatally wounded.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.