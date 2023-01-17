NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation began Tuesday morning after police say a person was found dead with a gunshot wound in New Orleans’ Lower Garden District.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Erato and Constance streets around 5:30 a.m. The scene was located one block south of US 90.

Detectives say when they arrived, they found an unknown male victim who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on the victim’s age or identity.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

