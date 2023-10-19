COVINGTON (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the results of an ongoing investigation on Tuesday, October 17.

According to a statement from the department, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Smith Road near Pearl River.

According to the statement, inside of the house they found multiple drugs including marijuana, methamphetamine and THC edibles. They also found six firearms, drug paraphernalia and $1,690 in suspected drug money.

The suspect who was living at the home is identified as Daniel Aucoin,48. He was booked with a list of drug and weapons charges.

