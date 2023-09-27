SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two people were arrested, and guns, drugs and body armor were recovered following a drug and weapons bust in Slidell.
Officials with the Slidell Police Department said the Slidell Police Narcotics Division worked with the New Orleans FBI Gang Task Force and the NOPD Seventh District in a drug and weapon operation similar to “Operation Heatwave.”
In August, SPD officials said the department began investigating a person believed to be distributing fentanyl in the Slidell and New Orleans area.
Following an investigation, three separate home search warrants were executed, with one in Slidell and two in New Orleans.
SPD officials said the warrants were executed with help from the Slidell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team.
According to police, four guns, body armor, a large amount of fentanyl, marijuana, crack cocaine, Xanax and heroin were recovered. They said two of the guns had been reported as stolen through the Baton Rouge Police Department.
SPD officials said two people have been arrested as a result of the investigation, with more pending.
One suspect, not identified by the SPD, faces the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics
- Unlawful use of body armor
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
- Possession of a stolen firearm
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Wednesday injury report: Derek Carr headlines list of 7 Saints not at practice
- Judge Chutkan denies Trump bid for her recusal in Jan. 6 case
- St. Bernard Parish preps for saltwater intrusion mitigation
- Costco says its one-ounce gold bars are selling out fast
- Sunday night shooting leaves one dead in Monroe