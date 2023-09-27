SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two people were arrested, and guns, drugs and body armor were recovered following a drug and weapons bust in Slidell.

Officials with the Slidell Police Department said the Slidell Police Narcotics Division worked with the New Orleans FBI Gang Task Force and the NOPD Seventh District in a drug and weapon operation similar to “Operation Heatwave.”

In August, SPD officials said the department began investigating a person believed to be distributing fentanyl in the Slidell and New Orleans area.

Following an investigation, three separate home search warrants were executed, with one in Slidell and two in New Orleans.

SPD officials said the warrants were executed with help from the Slidell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team.

According to police, four guns, body armor, a large amount of fentanyl, marijuana, crack cocaine, Xanax and heroin were recovered. They said two of the guns had been reported as stolen through the Baton Rouge Police Department.

SPD officials said two people have been arrested as a result of the investigation, with more pending.

One suspect, not identified by the SPD, faces the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics

Unlawful use of body armor

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession of a stolen firearm

