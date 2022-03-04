KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A SWAT team was dispatched in Kenner after police say gunfire combined with a previous search warrant raised a red flag with officers.

Captain Michael Cunningham reports that at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, KPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of 42nd Street.

While no one was injured, witnesses told police a male suspect ran into a nearby apartment building immediately following the gunfire.

Officers then responded to the apartment, where a subject inside refused to answer the door. KPD reports several bullet casings were seen leading up to the front door.

Police say officers on the scene were familiar with the scene as they had previously issued a search warrant at the same apartment weeks prior to the incident. The warrant had reportedly been issued in reference to a vehicle burglary and stolen property.

During the search, Kenner police collected a handgun and an AR15 firearm.

According to KPD, no arrests had been made in the theft investigation, but police continue to investigate the case.

Because of the suspect running into the apartment following the gunfire, the bullet casings, and a person inside refusing to open the door — on top of the police department’s history with the location — another search warrant was issued.

This time, it was executed by a SWAT team.

Officers then entered the apartment, locating and arresting multiple people in the process.

Kenner PD continues to investigate the incident and search for evidence.