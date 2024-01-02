NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over the New Year’s weekend, the New Orleans Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired into homes.

Fifteen minutes into the New Year, gunfire was heard from the inside of a home in Gentilly. The next day, the homeowner found a bullet hole in the door frame and another in the wall.

It wasn’t the only house attacked by bullets. In the Ninth Ward, one woman described her night as “traumatizing,” and said it sounded like a warzone.

Kiesha Jones was spending the New Year’s holiday at home, sitting on the couch with her dog. It was just like any other weekend night for the pair.

“God told me to get up and go to my room,” Jones said. “I go to my room and 10 minutes later, I heard pinging and popping. I have a communication with God. If it was not for him, to tell me to get out, I would be dead, and no one would have known.”

Ever since, Jones has stayed isolated in her bedroom. It’s the first time in eight years that Jones experienced thoughts of not feeling safe in her home.

“I usually feel safe here, but I just feel like when I come up here, I get sick. I get sick. I just can’t sit up here no more. It hurts me.”

On the outside of her house, shattered glass can be seen on the driveway from bullets hitting the window of her car and leaving her with a flat tire.

“I’m overwhelmed. I am very overwhelmed right now,” said Jones. “I’m angry, and I want the city to do something about this.”

Donations can be made to Jones through a GoFundMe.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts