NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On October 17, the New Orleans Department began investigating a second shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., NOPD reported a shooting that happened in the 3900 block of Downman Road.

A man sustained a gunshot wound(s) according to police.

The man arrived at the hospital on his own.

There is no additional information available at the time.