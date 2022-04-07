Content warning: This article details a case of sexual abuse of a child.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Almost three years after the arrest of 35-year-old Eli Charpentier, a jury came back with a guilty verdict on three counts.

Charpentier was arrested in June 2019 after an investigation by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detectives.

The investigation started after a “pre-teen victim came forward and disclosed abuse endured on multiple

occasions at the hands of Charpentier,” according to the Lafourche Parish 17th Judicial District.

Further investigation uncovered evidence against Charpentier.

“During the investigation, Charpentier was discovered to be in possession of pornographic images

that showed his genitalia and the pre-teen victim,” the judicial district added.

A tattoo found in some of those images was also seen on the suspect.

At the time of the arrest, Charpentier was charged with Pornography Involving Juveniles, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Aggravated Crime Against Nature.

Charpentier was found guilty on each of those counts.

Sentencing in this case is supposed to happen later this year what Charpentier could be charged with on each count has been laid out.

99 years and up to a $50,000 fine for Aggravated Crime Against Nature

Up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine for Pornography Involving Juveniles

Up to 25 for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Since April is Child Abuse Awareness month, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight

the amazing work that Forensic Interviewer Shannan Gros does at the Children’s Advocacy

Center of Lafourche,” said Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case. “Without the hard work

done at the center, we would not be able to hold child abusers like Eli Charpentier accountable

for their crimes.”



