UPDATE: GSU students given the all clear armed person is arrested

UPDATE: GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State has given their students the all clear. According to Grambling Police, the armed person is now in Ruston Police custody.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)(November 17, 2021 4:16 p.m.) — Grambling State University has told their students to shelter in place. According to reports from our sources, Grambling got a call from the Ruston Police Department saying there was an armed man moving towards the school.

The school has not released any more information at this time. We are still working to get more details. This is a breaking news situation, check back for more details.