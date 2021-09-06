Gretna man killed in hit-and-run Sunday night

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO)— On Sunday night, Louisiana State Troopers began investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 428 near Park Place.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Kiet Do of Gretna.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Mr. Do was walking in the eastbound lanes of LA 428 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, which then fled the scene. After being struck, Mr. Do was lying in the roadway and subsequently hit by several other vehicles. The area of the crash was very dark with no street light illumination, due to Hurricane Ida damage.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, we urge you to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-

471-2775.

The crash remains under investigation.

LSP reminds pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes.

Troopers would also like to remind drivers of the consequences of hit-and-run driving. Whoever commits the crime of felony hit-and-run driving when death or serious bodily injury, as a result, can be fined up to five thousand dollars and face up to ten years in prison.