Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reports an increase in tips

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Sixteen years ago, Debra Joseph lost her cousin to gun violence. The killers have not been arrested, but today she still pushes for people to help other families seek justice.

“The violence really needs to stop, because it don’t make no sense,” said Debra Joseph.

Joseph said “Don’t be scared to speak up to officers. Call Crime Stoppers, because guess what? They are there to protect you and the public.”

This family’s case may remain cold, but many other cases are being closed as the public sends in more tips to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

Jonny Dunnam, Executive Director Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, said “I think the public is outraged. I think the communities, especially the communities that this affects, feel a need to share that information with police because they know that police can’t solve these crimes on their own.”

The agency’s latest homicide report shows they took in 65 tips as of April. Eighteen were received during the same time last year.

“The tips that the public has given us has brought justice to some of the family members that their family members was killed,” said Dunnam. “Citizens needs to look at it and show some sympathy to the family members who have had a family member killed.”

Joseph isn’t sure her family will ever get justice. Still, she’s found peace and closure.

“I have closure because I trust in God. That’s my closure,” said Joseph.